DP to FB, Bharat Jodo Yatra with RaGa is new social media status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walk it, flaunt it. Those who walked with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra have been swift to upload selfies and photographs on social media, flaunting that they had been there and done it. “I walked with Rahul Gandhi,’’ is turning into a trend, from Twitter to Facebook to plain DP.

Ashwin Kumaraswamy of Chikkanayakanahalli posted on Twitter on Monday, “I walked with my leader Rahul Gandhi in my assembly constituency Chikknayakanahalli, Tumakuru, Karnataka. Bharat Jodo Yatra has brought new energy to bridge hearts and capture minds of people to build an inclusive India.’’

Dr Udit Raj, who walked with Rahul less than two weeks ago, tweeted, “I walked with Rahul Gandhi then I realized how great this man is, someone who is not bothered about electoral gain but is doing it for the welfare of the country. I would not have realized if I had not participated.’’

While these are common citizens who walked that mile with Rahul, former MLA Madhu Bangarappa said, “Rahul Gandhi held my hand and expressed concern for my family. We spoke about my father former chief minister S Bangarappa, who was brought in by his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and other issues as we walked for about 8km.’’ Madhu is planning to contest the assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Shivamogga.

Congress worker Prathiba Raghuvanshi from Madhya Pradesh, who is one of the 92 walkers accompanying Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari, got her big opportunity on Sunday evening. “I walked with Rahul Gandhi for about 4-5 minutes. He is such a genuine person,” she said, adding that she asked about his knee pain, to which Rahul responded that “sometimes there is pain but the people keep me going. I can understand their problems are much greater than mine. The people encourage me’’.

