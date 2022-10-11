Home States Karnataka

IMD issues heavy rain alert for Karnataka

The IMD has also issued a warning to all the district heads to stay on alert.

Published: 11th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rainfall image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal, north and south interior Karnataka for October 11 and 12. The rainfall is owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood which extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

There is also a cyclonic circulation over north Tami l Nadu and neighbourhood to nor theast Rajasthan across Rayalseema, Telangana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level. There is also a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level. The IMD has also listed a series of guidelines to be followed during thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued a warning to all the district heads to stay on alert. The districts to be affected include Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagara , Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Kolar, Mandya, Tumkuru, Bengaluru and other surrounding areas.

