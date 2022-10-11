Karnataka govt decision on SC/ST quota comes just before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters tribal heartland

B Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: The Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to increase reservation for SC/STs incidentally came just days before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters areas that are dominated by Scheduled Tribes that is from Hiriyuru in Chitradurga district to Ballari and Raichur districts. SC/STs, especially Nayakas who are STs, had been demanding an increase in reservation and implementation of the Justice Nagamohan Das committee recommendation for a long time.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, a prominent ST community leader, had said before the 2018 Assembly elections that soon after BJP assumes power, it would pass the order to hike the reservation. As the decision had got delayed, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah used to mock him.

If not for the government’s decision now, Congress would have raised the issue in this ST-dominated region during Rahul’s yatra and gained political mileage out of it, said a BJP leader. The quota proposal was accepted because of the efforts of Sriramulu, he added.

But Siddaramaiah, who was in Raichur to organise party workers for the yatra, on Monday sought to know how the government is going to implement the quota order, which violates the 50 per cent limit set by the Supreme Court and requires an amendment to the Constitution. “It is a long process as the Assembly and Lok Sabha have to clear it through a bill for the amendment. Later, it should get the President’s nod. Without revealing all these processes, the BJP government is misleading the SC/ST population,” he alleged.

KPCC communication wing chief and MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that the BJP government, which had not acted for over two years, is now abdicating its responsibility and passing it on to others. “The government set up the Justice Subash B Adi committee to delay implementing the Justice Nagamohan Das committee recommendations. It was forced to take the decision as Valmiki religious head Sri Prasannanandapuri was sitting on a dharna for 200 days,” he charged.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government acted after examining the Subash Adi committee report. “We are also considering the demands of Vokkaligas, who want a 10 per cent quota, Lingayats and Edigas,” he added.

QUOTA HIKE A POLITICAL GIMMICK: CONG

Mysuru : KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman on Monday termed the government’s move to increase the SC/ST quota a “political gimmick”, saying the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have always been against reservation. Lakshman said the government has only announced that it will implement the Nagamohan Das committee report, but has not done it.

“It should be done through a constitutional amendment and the government should take a stand at this juncture, especially when Panchamasalis are demanding 2(a) reservation and Kurubas want an ST tag,” he added. It is ironic that BJP, which is privatising all public sector undertakings (PSUs), is talking about reservation. “If everything is privatised, where will reservation be applied? If the government is committed, let them introduce reservation even in the private sector,” he said.

