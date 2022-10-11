Karnataka leaders mourn Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many political leaders from Karnataka, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former PM HD Deve Gowda, condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday.

“Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country’s ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace,’’ Bommai tweeted.

Expressing his condolences to the family of the political stalwart, Gowda expressed sadness at the passing away of his longtime colleague and friend. “He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much,” the JDS supremo tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, took a break and observed silence in remembrance of the leader. Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said Mulayam was one of the strongest forces in the country’s fight against communal politics. Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal hailed his socialist values and said Mulayam has left behind a remarkable legacy. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Mulayam’s demise is a loss to national polity.

BENGALURU: Many political leaders from Karnataka, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former PM HD Deve Gowda, condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday. “Saddened at the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch, three-time Chief Minister of UP & country’s ex Defence Minister. A true son of the soil, he was a leader of the masses. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace,’’ Bommai tweeted. Expressing his condolences to the family of the political stalwart, Gowda expressed sadness at the passing away of his longtime colleague and friend. “He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much,” the JDS supremo tweeted. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, took a break and observed silence in remembrance of the leader. Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said Mulayam was one of the strongest forces in the country’s fight against communal politics. Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal hailed his socialist values and said Mulayam has left behind a remarkable legacy. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Mulayam’s demise is a loss to national polity.