This New York-based doctor joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

HIRIYUR: She is a doctor who has been staying in New York for the last 20 years. A non-political person, she was motivated to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra as she felt that the country was losing its peace and tranquility. Dr Sneha Reddy, who hails from Bengaluru, says, “After coming to know about Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi through the media, I immediately decided to join it. Now, I am walking every day, meeting new people and understanding the country well.”

Talking to TNIE while walking along with other yatris, 50-year-old Dr Reddy said, “Even though I stay in far away New York, I keep a close track of what is happening in India, more importantly Karnataka. I found that the peace and tranquility that prevailed in the country was fading away fast and it was heart-wrenching. It was at this point that I decided to walk for the country. I landed in India and started walking from Kanyakumari. I will go till the end and be part of the yatra till Kashmir. Rahul’s Yatra has been received well by the people of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This will bring a change in society.”

She starts her journey every morning at 6.30 and interacts with people and children who are taking part in the yatra. “I have decided to go to Kashmir. It is to ensure that the country will return to normal. Every day, I walk 20 km. I am non-politic. Participating in the yatra has brought me happiness,” she added.

She said the common man in the country is frustrated and the healthcare system is not up to the mark. The government should provide better care, she added. “My perception about Rahul Gandhi was different, but it changed after I interacted with him. He is a great leader who is fit and fine. He can steer the country towards equality,” she added. Dr Reddy completed her studies in Bengaluru and has been staying in the US for the last 20 years.

