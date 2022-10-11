Home States Karnataka

This New York-based doctor joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dr Reddy completed her studies in Bengaluru and has been staying in the US for the last 20 years.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sneha Reddy

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

HIRIYUR: She is a doctor who has been staying in New York for the last 20 years. A non-political person, she was motivated to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra as she felt that the country was losing its peace and tranquility. Dr Sneha Reddy, who hails from Bengaluru, says, “After coming to know about Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi through the media, I immediately decided to join it. Now, I am walking every day, meeting new people and understanding the country well.”

Talking to TNIE while walking along with other yatris, 50-year-old Dr Reddy said, “Even though I stay in far away New York, I keep a close track of what is happening in India, more importantly Karnataka. I found that the peace and tranquility that prevailed in the country was fading away fast and it was heart-wrenching. It was at this point that I decided to walk for the country. I landed in India and started walking from Kanyakumari. I will go till the end and be part of the yatra till Kashmir. Rahul’s Yatra has been received well by the people of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This will bring a change in society.”

She starts her journey every morning at 6.30 and interacts with people and children who are taking part in the yatra. “I have decided to go to Kashmir. It is to ensure that the country will return to normal. Every day, I walk 20 km. I am non-politic. Participating in the yatra has brought me happiness,” she added.

She said the common man in the country is frustrated and the healthcare system is not up to the mark. The government should provide better care, she added. “My perception about Rahul Gandhi was different, but it changed after I interacted with him. He is a great leader who is fit and fine. He can steer the country towards equality,” she added. Dr Reddy completed her studies in Bengaluru and has been staying in the US for the last 20 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi congress Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp