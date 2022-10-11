Zero tolerance for intolerance is Bharat Jodi Yatra's message: Rahul Gandhi

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

GUNNAYAKANAHALLI (CHITRADURGA DT): “India cannot be divided, it will be united forever. Through this Bharat Jodo Yatra, I can see the unity,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the crowd during a corner meeting on the Bidar to Chamarajnagar National Highway, he said no can defeat the idea of India, and the battle of uniting and dividing India is not new. “The battle of hatred was fought by Basaveshwara, Narayana Guru and even Dr BR Ambedkar. The voices heard in the yatra are those of great leaders. None of these leaders propagated violence,” he added.

The yatra is sending a clear message that we are not going to tolerate intolerance, will not accept unemployment and not suffer from rising prices. “During the yatra, I have met a large number of homemakers whose only question is rising prices of essential commodities and the spiralling prices of domestic gas cylinders, which has increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. Farmers are questioning why GST has been imposed on fertilisers and farm equipment,” he said.

Targeting business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, he said, “We will not tolerate that a few people steal can anything while the rest starve. The yatra is about bringing equality.” The Congress MP further said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is about fighting hatred, anger and violence that the BJP and RSS has been spreading across the country, through love, affection and by connecting hearts.The yatra is also sending the message to the BJP that India will not be divided.

YATRI DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Hiriyur: A yatri was fatally knocked down by a private bus when traffic was allowed as soon as the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed Hiriyur town. Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said Ramesh (35) from Hutta Dimba village of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district was hit by the vehicle near the court in Hiriyur city between 5.45 pm and 6 pm.

NO BREAK IN YATRA: SHIVAKUMAR

Harthikote: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Monday clarified that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue without a break. In a press release, he said there will be no changes in the yatra plan. Talks of Rahul Gandhi taking a break from the yatra to attend the funeral of Samajwadi party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav are not true, he said.

RAHUL COVERS 40 KM BY CAR

Huliyar (Tumakuru dist): For the first time since embarking on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday skipped his padayatra and covered a 40-km stretch between Kenkere and Hiriyuru by car. This was because the stretch on NH-150(A) is forested with hardly two to three thinly populated remote villages.

