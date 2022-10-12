Home States Karnataka

350 e-buses to be introduced soon: KSRTC chief

Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa has said that 350 electric buses will soon be introduced in the state.

Published: 12th October 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

E-bus

E-buses image for representational purpose. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa has said that 350 electric buses will soon be introduced in the state. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Chandrappa said, “E-buses will run on a trial basis from October 15. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we could not buy buses. Now, we are reusing buses that have completed over 9 lakh km. We have submitted a proposal to buy 350 new buses and we are hopeful that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will approve it. In the first phase, 50 e-buses will be purchased.”

He also said that there is a proposal to merge four divisions of KSRTC except for BMTC. “We have merged some of the divisions to cut costs,” he said, adding that there are plans to introduce  e-ticket systems in buses. He, however, clarified that there will not be any increase in ticket fare.

Meanwhile, KSRTC registered its highest profit of Rs 22.56 crore in a single dayon Monday.He also said daily-wage workers can travel for a distance of 45km free of cost using the pass from the point they board the bus.

Chandrappa said that he would lodge a complaint against the Smart City project director for not including the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru in the project. Chandrappa also approved weekend tour packages of KSRTC in Mangaluru. The Deepavali tour package will be between October 21 and 27. Also, a one-day package to visit temples in Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapur will be operated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC e-bus Karnataka
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp