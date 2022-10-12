350 e-buses to be introduced soon: KSRTC chief

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa has said that 350 electric buses will soon be introduced in the state. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Chandrappa said, “E-buses will run on a trial basis from October 15. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we could not buy buses. Now, we are reusing buses that have completed over 9 lakh km. We have submitted a proposal to buy 350 new buses and we are hopeful that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will approve it. In the first phase, 50 e-buses will be purchased.”

He also said that there is a proposal to merge four divisions of KSRTC except for BMTC. “We have merged some of the divisions to cut costs,” he said, adding that there are plans to introduce e-ticket systems in buses. He, however, clarified that there will not be any increase in ticket fare.

Meanwhile, KSRTC registered its highest profit of Rs 22.56 crore in a single dayon Monday.He also said daily-wage workers can travel for a distance of 45km free of cost using the pass from the point they board the bus.

Chandrappa said that he would lodge a complaint against the Smart City project director for not including the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru in the project. Chandrappa also approved weekend tour packages of KSRTC in Mangaluru. The Deepavali tour package will be between October 21 and 27. Also, a one-day package to visit temples in Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapur will be operated.

MANGALURU: Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa has said that 350 electric buses will soon be introduced in the state. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Chandrappa said, “E-buses will run on a trial basis from October 15. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we could not buy buses. Now, we are reusing buses that have completed over 9 lakh km. We have submitted a proposal to buy 350 new buses and we are hopeful that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will approve it. In the first phase, 50 e-buses will be purchased.” He also said that there is a proposal to merge four divisions of KSRTC except for BMTC. “We have merged some of the divisions to cut costs,” he said, adding that there are plans to introduce e-ticket systems in buses. He, however, clarified that there will not be any increase in ticket fare. Meanwhile, KSRTC registered its highest profit of Rs 22.56 crore in a single dayon Monday.He also said daily-wage workers can travel for a distance of 45km free of cost using the pass from the point they board the bus. Chandrappa said that he would lodge a complaint against the Smart City project director for not including the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru in the project. Chandrappa also approved weekend tour packages of KSRTC in Mangaluru. The Deepavali tour package will be between October 21 and 27. Also, a one-day package to visit temples in Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapur will be operated.