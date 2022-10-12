Home States Karnataka

AAP takes up cause of areca, pepper growers in Karnataka

AAP’s Brijesh Kalappa said Karnataka grows the finest areca nut and black pepper in the entire world.

Published: 12th October 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters AAP flag (Photo | AAP Twitter)

AAP supporters (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Growers of black pepper and areca nut have suffered a loss of Rs 1.26 lakh crore due to the government’s decision to import the two produce, the Aam Aadmi Party said and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate alleging violations of laws like SAFEMA and FERA among others to facilitate the import.

AAP’s Brijesh Kalappa said Karnataka grows the finest areca nut and black pepper in the entire world. “The Central government decided to import areca nut from Bhutan via Nepal and has also permitted import of black pepper from Vietnam via Sri Lanka for the very first time. Growers of these agricultural produce are aggrieved by the decision of the Centre to allow import when there is sufficient production of areca and black pepper in the country for domestic consumption.

We demand that heavy import duty, which is punitive in nature, be imposed on the import of these two produce,” he said. He said  what is completely unfathomable is the fact that while PM Modi harps on the subject of ‘Make in India’ why is he encouraging ‘grow elsewhere and import to India’ instead of ‘Grow in India’?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Karnataka farmers Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka polls
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp