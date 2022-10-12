Bharat Jodo Yatra helped me understand Karnataka better: Oommen Chandy's son

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

SANIKERE (CHITRADURGA DT): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has gained momentum ever since it entered Karnataka. Rahul’s street-corner meetings and interaction programmes have been evoking a good response from the people. Led by Rahul, Congress leaders from Karnataka and other states are meeting people in rural areas to understand their grievances and offer solutions to tackle them.

Prominent among the leaders is son of Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM, Chandy Oomen, who has been walking barefoot from Thrissur. The 37-year-old leader, who also heads the Indian Youth Congress Outreach wing, said that the Yatra has nothing to do with politics. “It is just to unite India,” added. “I started my Yatra from Kanyakumari wearing shoes. However, I walked without shoes at Kollam. Since then, I have been walking barefoot after observing its health benefits,” he said.

“The main aim of the Yatra is to spread love and affection among the people and defeat the divisive forces. Walking with my leader Rahul Gandhi is a rare experience. Meeting people in rural areas and understanding their problems and needs is a great experience,” he said.

Oommen, who has an LLM degree in Constitutional Law from the Christ University in Bengaluru, said that he is now learning Kannada. “By the time the Yatra reaches Raichur, I will speak Kannada fluently,” he added.

“This Yatra has helped me understand Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and also know the State better,” Ommen said. The Yatra undertaken by Rahul is not for votes. Even though electoral politics is one aspect, the need of the hour is to unite the people of India. The country will witness a big change once the Yatra concludes, he said.

