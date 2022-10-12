Home States Karnataka

Bommai, BSY launch BJP yatra, tear into Congress

In the first phase, it will criss-cross over 50 Asembly constituencies.

Published: 12th October 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP chief Nalinkumar Kateel, BS Yediyurappa and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh during the state executive committee meet | Nagaraja G

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa kick-started the party’s ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ by launching a scathing attack on the Congress and presenting the state government’s report card to the public. The yatra will continue till December 2022 to set the tone for the party’s campaign for 2023 assembly polls. In the first phase, it will criss-cross over 50 Asembly constituencies.

“Congress is a sinking ship and many of their leaders are waiting to join the BJP,” CM Bommai claimed, while addressing a party convention in Gillesugur village of Raichur district. Hitting out at the opposition party, the CM said the Congress claims that it is a champion of the Dalits and the downtrodden, but what has it done to meet the demands of the SC /ST communities when it was in power.

“We have increased their quota, with utmost humility,” he said. Bommai termed the decision to increase the reservation for SC/STs historic. Hitting back, the Congress said the BJP’s ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ was in response to its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Saffron party on backfoot after Cong yatra: Jairam

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is setting the narrative and the BJP is being pushed to the back-foot. Today, as we entered the 34th day of our yatra, walking through Chitradurga in Karnataka, the state BJP has launched Jana Sankalpa Yatra,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. The BJP, however, rubbished any comparison between the two. “Rahul Gandhi has started this yatra as his party faces an existential threat. The Congress party has already lost its presence in most of the states,” the CM said. Bommai hit out at the Congress leaders who called him a puppet in the hands of the RSS.

“I admire the RSS and am a follower of it. RSS is an organisation which is committed to the upliftment of the country. Siddaramaiah is following the dictates of a small boy (Rahul Gandhi). If he tells him to sit, Siddaramaiah sits, if he asks him to stand, Siddaramaiah stands. Siddaramaiah has no self-respect”, the CM said. Former CM Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah is dreaming of becoming the chief minister again but that will never happen. “Rahul Gandhi, who levels allegations of corruption against the BJP government, has forgotten the Commonwealth Games scam, 2G scam and coal scam,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders tried to showcase the government’s achievements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP BS Yediyurappa Bharat Jodo Yatra Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Jana Sankalpa Yatra
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp