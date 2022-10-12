Home States Karnataka

Congress announces Rs 10 lakh for accident victim

Separate booths have been set up and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with 40 yatris, will caste their vote there. 

By Express News Service

SANIKERE: The Congress on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of the kin of the yatri who was killed in a road accident at Hiriyur on Monday evening. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said he will also meet the family of the victim Ramesh (35) from Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district.  Shivakumar also said elections for the AICC president will be held on October 17. Separate booths have been set up and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with 40 yatris, will caste their vote there. 

