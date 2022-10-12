Congress announces Rs 10 lakh for accident victim

SANIKERE: The Congress on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of the kin of the yatri who was killed in a road accident at Hiriyur on Monday evening. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said he will also meet the family of the victim Ramesh (35) from Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. Shivakumar also said elections for the AICC president will be held on October 17. Separate booths have been set up and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with 40 yatris, will caste their vote there.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ukraine says recaptured five settlements in Kherson region
Bihar: Three killed as motorcycle's fuel tank explodes after being hit by police bus
India not up to USA standards but can certainly play better: Women's football coach Dennerby
Eldose Kunnapillil offered 30 lakh to settle assault case: Woman complainant on Congress MLA
MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast in Panaji; pilot ejects safely