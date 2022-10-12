Congress tells EC: No misuse, kids coming to see Rahul Gandhi

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

SANIKERE (CHITRADURGA DT): The Congress has never used children for politics, and once our party comes to power, our government will have special programmes for all children, from the cradle to college, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said here on Tuesday, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He was responding to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writing to the Election Commission, stating that the Congress was violating the law by “misusing children” during the Yatra.

He told the media that the team comprising former minister Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Communications, and others visited the Election Commission and submitted a 50-page report.

The Congress slammed the NCPCR’s complaint as “frivolous” and “baseless”. “The BJP’s friends should understand this.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass movement, it does not have any party, religion, community or creed, anyone can take part in the yatra, and parents are bringing their children to show them Indira Gandhi’s grandson Rahul Gandhi walking through their streets. Villagers are also coming to see, interact, share their grievances and happy moments with Rahul Gandhi, and walk with him,” Shivakumar said.

Looking at the support the Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving, the Central government has registered a baseless complaint with NCPCR, but we have addressed it, he added. The controversy erupted when the child rights body asked the poll body to inquire and take necessary action against Rahul Gandhi and his party for allegedly “misusing children as political tools”.

