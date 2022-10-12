No bail for accused pontiff Shivamurthy in mutt POCSO case

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Second Additional district judge BK Komala on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail petition filed by fourth accused AJ Paramashivaiah and fifth accused N Gangadhara in the POCSO case involving SJM Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy.

In the judgment, she said, “As per Section 17 of Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act, whoever abets any offence under this Act, if the act abetted is committed in consequence of the abetment, shall be punished with punishment provided for that offence.”

She also said that under Section 6 of the same Act, the offence is punishable with imprisonment for life or with death also. Therefore, the offences alleged against the petitioners are very grave and serious in nature, and anticipatory bail plea is rejected.”

