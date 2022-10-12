Home States Karnataka

SC/ST quota hike keeping Karnataka elections in mind: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has accused the Bommai-led BJP government in the state of giving its nod to increase SC/ST quota keeping the 2023 elections in mind.

Published: 12th October 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addesses the media, as CLP leader Siddaramaiah looks on | UDAYASHANKAR S

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has accused the Bommai-led BJP government in the state of giving its nod to increase SC/ST quota keeping the 2023 elections in mind. Addressing Congress workers after inspecting the preparations for the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra here on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Minister Sriramulu had claimed that quota for STs would be increased within a day of the BJP coming to power.... but he took two years.”

“With Assembly elections fast approaching, BJP leaders are claiming that they are in favour of SCs and STs. But people are clever and will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP,” he said and added that it was his government that had proposed to increase quota for SCs/STs and formed a committee to study the matter.

Comparing BJP to a factory that produces lies, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, make people believe their lies. Before the 2014 elections, they said the value of the Rupee will be more than US Dollar... but $1 is now Rs 83. While the UPA lost power, the country’s debt was Rs 53 lakh crore and now it has reached Rs 153 lakh crore.”

