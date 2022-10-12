Home States Karnataka

Suvarna Soudha completes a decade with just 80 days in session

Besides having discussions on major issues pertaining to the state, the sessions must also take important decisions to develop  North Karnataka evenly, he added.

Published: 12th October 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi completing 10  years of its existence on Tuesday, the mammoth structure, established as the second power centre of Karnataka, has become a white elephant for the state government. Despite spending Rs 5 crore on its maintenance each year, the government has been able to conduct legislature sessions here only for 80 days in the last 10 years.
For the sake formality, it appears, the government has been holding legislature sessions in the soudha for just 10 days a year. The continued demand from various  quarters across North Karnataka to utilise the soudha effectively round-the-year has fallen on deaf ears.

The government, headed by then CM H D Kumaraswamy, had decided to construct the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi with the sole objective of holding a full-fledged winter session of the state legislature every year besides  getting several important offices and departments shifted to the building. A whopping Rs 450 crore was spent on its construction on the 127 acre land in Halaga between 2007 and 2012.

According  to sources, eight legislature sessions have been held in the soudha so far  with each lasting not more than 10 days. The soudha remained shut for  two years due to the Covid crisis. The office of  Information Commissioner is the only state-level office located at the soudha. A huge sum is being spent on the maintenance of the gardens on its premises besides the power tariff, sources said.

Several people from North Karnataka region  have criticised the government’s failure to utilise it effectively and said the public money is being squandered wastefully by the government on its maintenance. “Besides holding a full-fledged winter session of  the legislature, the government should utilise the structure regularly to stop people’s money going down the drain,’’ said  writer D S Chougale.
Politician M S Bagwan appealed to the government to make the winter sessions effective and result-oriented in the soudha.

Besides having discussions on major issues pertaining to the state, the sessions must also take important decisions to develop  North Karnataka evenly, he added. A series of agitations have been staged over the past few years demanding complete  utilisation of the soudha, but to no avail. The cost of this white elephant’s  maintenance has been a huge Rs 50 crore in the last 10 years, according  to sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvarna Soudha
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp