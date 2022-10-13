Bharat Jodo Yatris march on, share stories, bond along the way

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a novel journey for Rahul Gandhi’s 117 fellow yatris. The Congress leader’s committed lieutenants for the duration of the Bharat Jodo Yatra have taken on the rigorous 150-day trek, covering 3,500km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. It is a journey that is bound to transform the travellers, and as senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has predicted, Rahul Gandhi could be seen in a new avatar post the Yatra. For now, the yatris, from various parts of the country, are enjoying the experience. Having traversed over 800km over 35 days, they have faced issues like cramps and family-related problems, but none is ready to quit.

The yatris, who are together from dawn to dusk, are lodged in 60 specially designed containers with 12 beds each, mounted on trucks. Yatris from different states are put together to help in cultural exchange, as is evident from the stories they share over dinner.

“We don’t feel we are away from home, and there is no question of homesickness. We have become a family here,” said Seetharam Lamba from Rajasthan. Manoj Singh from Amritsar in Punjab, who is a ‘sarpanch’ of a village, felt it was a ‘Bharat Darshan Yatra’. K T Bini, a Keralite, is his fellow traveller in the container, and the duo share a good bond.

The party’s women wing general secretary Kim, from Manipur, said she felt she was travelling with family. “Yatris get an opportunity to interact with Rahul Gandhi at regular intervals and he also listens to them. There are discussions on various topics, especially Mahatma Gandhi,” Indian Youth Congress communication wing chief Rahul Rao said. He is the Haryana Youth Congress chief picked by Rahul Gandhi a decade ago.

Rahul Gandhi has a similar container but with a facility for meeting leaders. Top Congress leaders who join the yatra also sleep in the containers, and the yatris get an opportunity to interact with them. The yatris wake up at 4am, take a cold water bath and get ready for Dwaj Vandana, National Anthem and Vande Mataram, before hitting the road with Rahul around 6.30am. They go to bed around 10.30pm.

