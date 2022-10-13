Bommai calls move to hike SC/ST quota historic

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE, KUSHTAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called his government’s decision to hike SC/ST quota as historic and reiterated that the BJP would not use it to attract votes, but instead to ensure the progress of these communities. He was speaking after inaugurating the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “They ruled Karnataka for decades. They had the opportunity to implement this decades-old demand. But they did nothing. They used SCs and STs as vote banks. Before every election, Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, lure them with the promise of increasing reservation. But after coming to power, they fail to act.”

He said the BJP has time and again proved its commitment to social justice. “We will stand by our decision to increase the reservation... we will fight it legally,” he added. Calling the previous Siddaramaiah rule between 2013 and 2018 as the most corrupt, Bommai said the former constituted the Anti-Corruption Bureau to protect himself and his ministers by weakening the Lokayukta.

“Now, the Lokayukta has regained its power and the corruption allegations against the Congress leaders will be investigated,” he said.

Ridicules Bharat Jodo Yatra

Ridiculing the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Bommai said, “The aim of the yatra is to create a good relationship between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.” He also said the Congress was responsible for ‘Bharat todo (split)’ in the past.

Ridiculing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that the Congress is in power in just two states and it will not achieve much in Karnataka in the 2023 polls. “Rahul’s fitness might improve due to the yatra... but the Congress will not achieve anything,” he said.Ministers Anand Singh, B Sriramulu, Shashikala Jolle, and Halappa Achar, and several BJP legislators were present.

