Congress leaders assigned jobs to take corrective steps

A daunting task of getting a strong ST Nayaka leader to counter B Sriramulu of BJP in Ballari and Raichur has been given to senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, a source said.  

Published: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with children, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Chikka-nayakanahalli in Tumakuru district on Sunday | EXPress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders taking part in the yatra have been discussing with district leaders corrective steps to be taken based on the recommendations of Sunil Kanugol, the party strategist for the 2023 Assembly polls, sources said.

In Mysuru, the task of making Chamundeshwari JDS MLA GT Deve Gowda, who seems to be hesitant after the initial enthusiasm, jump over to Congress was given to KPCC campaign committee chairman MB Patil and former minister KJ George. A daunting task of getting a strong ST Nayaka leader to counter B Sriramulu of BJP in Ballari and Raichur has been given to senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, a source said.  

