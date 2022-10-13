Hijab ban will continue in Karnataka till SC verdict: Education Minister Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme court gave a split verdict on the Karnataka Hijab ban issue, the state government decided to continue its hijab ban till the supreme court gives a final verdict.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh told reporters they will stick to their order till SC give its verdict. There will be no hijabs in schools and colleges. He said that they will impose the High Court order that allowed a ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. He also asked students to come in prescribed uniforms as mentioned in their government order.

Court gives spilt verdict

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeal against the High Court verdict on the hijab ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them.

Nagesh said they were hoping for better judgement. But now it has gone to a higher bench. As per the Karnataka education act, no religious practices are allowed inside educational institutions. On the same basis, they should come without hijab, the minister said.

He pointed out that throughout the world, women are demanding not to impose hijab. These women are protesting. "So hijab ban in Karnataka will continue," he added. No student can wear a hijab inside the classroom.

In December last year, six Muslim college girls in Udupi were stopped at the gate of the Government PU College for Girls. They were not allowed to attend classes because they were wearing hijabs. Local BJP MLA, Raghupathi Bhat, who heads the college’s development committee, told the girls to follow the dress code. The girls refused and dropped classes instead of their hijabs. They also filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court and approached the National Human Rights Commission. The case, which reached the Supreme Court, did not get them relief.

