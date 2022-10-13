Home States Karnataka

Hijab ban will continue in Karnataka till SC verdict: Education Minister Nagesh

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh told reporters they will stick to their order till SC give its verdict. 

Published: 13th October 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Minister BC Nagesh.(File| Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Supreme court gave a split verdict on the Karnataka Hijab ban issue, the state government decided to continue its hijab ban till the supreme court gives a final verdict.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh told reporters they will stick to their order till SC give its verdict. There will be no hijabs in schools and colleges.  He said that they will impose the High Court order that allowed a ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. He also asked students to come in prescribed uniforms as mentioned in their government order.

Court gives spilt verdict

While Justice Hemant Gupta dismissed the appeal against the High Court verdict on the hijab ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them.

Nagesh said they were hoping for better judgement. But now it has gone to a higher bench. As per the Karnataka education act, no religious practices are allowed inside educational institutions. On the same basis, they should come without hijab, the minister said. 

ALSO READ | SC delivers split verdict on Karnataka Hijab ban

He pointed out that throughout the world, women are demanding not to impose hijab. These women are protesting. "So hijab ban in Karnataka will continue," he added. No student can wear a hijab inside the classroom. 

In December last year, six Muslim college girls in Udupi were stopped at the gate of the Government PU College for Girls. They were not allowed to attend classes because they were wearing hijabs. Local BJP MLA, Raghupathi Bhat, who heads the college’s development committee, told the girls to follow the dress code. The girls refused and dropped classes instead of their hijabs. They also filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court and approached the National Human Rights Commission. The case, which reached the Supreme Court, did not get them relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab ban Karnataka Hijab ban Hijab row
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp