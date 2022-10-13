Home States Karnataka

House arrest of Dalits: Accused still at large

The father-duo, who allegedly locked up Dalit families and assaulted a pregnant woman in Chikkamagaluru district, are still at large.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The father-duo, who allegedly locked up Dalit families and assaulted a pregnant woman in Chikkamagaluru district, are still at large. The accused are coffee estate owner Jagadeesh Gowda and his son Tilak. Speaking to The News Indian Express, Vijay, husband of the Arpita — the pregnant woman who was assaulted and verbally abused, said that Balehonnuru police visited the estate on Tuesday evening but could not find the accused.

It is learnt that Jagadeesh and Tilak, who belong to the powerful Vokkaliga community, are trying to get anticipatory bail. A case has been booked against the accused under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashant has called a meeting of all office bearers of various coffee growers’ associations at the office of the District Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh at 10.30 am on Friday to discuss the issue.

