Kannada Sahitya Sammelana meet postponed again, now from Jan 6

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has yet again postponed the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, scheduled to be held in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district Haveri. It will now be held for three days from January 6 next year.

It was decided at a meeting Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar held with district in-charge minister Shivaram Hebbar and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday.

According to a government release, 8 to 10 lakh people are expected to take part in the sammelana, where 86 achievers will be felicitated. Sunil Kumar said he will visit Haveri on October 20.

The previous mega literary meet was held in February 2020 in Kalaburagi. But the 86th edition had to be postponed several times due to Covid-related restrictions. The government had decided to hold the event in January 2022, but put it off to March and then to May 2022.

Bommai later announced that it will be held from September 23 to 25. But Mahesh Joshi had written to Bommai and Sunil Kumar, asking them to put it off to November 2022. But since the government will be tied up with the Global Investors Meet that is being held from November 2-4, the event will now be held in January next year.

