Karnataka govt to relaunch Yeshasvini health scheme for co-ops

The scheme, which was launched in 2003, was in effect up to 2017-18 through the Cooperative Department.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Karnataka government has decided to revive the Yeshasvini health scheme for members of cooperative societies as per the 2022-23 budgetary commitment earmarking Rs 300 crore. The registration for the scheme will be launched on November 1 to mark Kannada Rajyothava. The scheme, which was launched in 2003, was in effect up to 2017-18 through the Cooperative Department.

The same year it was merged with the Arogya Karnataka scheme. Now, it will be implemented through the Cooperative Department. Beneficiaries can avail a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per annum in any Yeshasvini network hospitals recognised by the government.  

