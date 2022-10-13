Man who raped, killed minor held in Malavalli

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 51-year-old man, facing charges of raping and killing a minor girl, has been traced and arrested by a special branch of Malavalli police. The accused, Kantharaju, allegedly lured the 10-year-old girl with chocolates when she was returning home after attending tuition class. Kantharaju, an employee at the tuition centre where the girl attended classes, took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her, before dumping her body in a sump o n Mysuru Road in Malavalli.

The investigating team found that Kantharaju, who was employed at the tuition centre for the past 15 years, had offered chocolates to the victim several times in the past. “On the fateful day, when she went to collect chocolates from him, he raped and suffocated her to death before dumping her body in a sump at a construction site,” said an investigating officer.

As the parents of the victim could not find her till evening, they learnt that the body of their daughter was traced to the construction site. They alerted the police immediately. A police team, led by an additional superintendent, visited the crime scene. The police arrested Kantharaju, who admitted to committing the heinous crime.

