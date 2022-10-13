Mangaluru: Two burqa-clad girls harassed in case of mistaken identity

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two burqa-clad girls were harassed and one of them was even allegedly assaulted after a family looking for two missing girls mistook them as their own. The incident took place under Vittla police station limits on Monday.

According to the police, one girl reportedly left home with her friend following a quarrel. When the family was frantically searching for them, they saw two girls in burqa who resembled the missing girls. Without confirming their identity, they tried to convince them to return home and pulled them by to their hands.

When the girls resisted, a youth slapped one of them. However, the family was in a state of shock when the girls revealed their identity. They immediately apologised. By then, the onlookers took the family to task for harassing the girls. The police reportedly took the youth who beat up the girl into custody. Since the girls refused to complain, no case was registered. Meanwhile, the missing girls were found at Puttur.

MANGALURU: Two burqa-clad girls were harassed and one of them was even allegedly assaulted after a family looking for two missing girls mistook them as their own. The incident took place under Vittla police station limits on Monday. According to the police, one girl reportedly left home with her friend following a quarrel. When the family was frantically searching for them, they saw two girls in burqa who resembled the missing girls. Without confirming their identity, they tried to convince them to return home and pulled them by to their hands. When the girls resisted, a youth slapped one of them. However, the family was in a state of shock when the girls revealed their identity. They immediately apologised. By then, the onlookers took the family to task for harassing the girls. The police reportedly took the youth who beat up the girl into custody. Since the girls refused to complain, no case was registered. Meanwhile, the missing girls were found at Puttur.