Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Two burqa-clad girls harassed in case of mistaken identity

When the girls resisted, a youth slapped one of them. 

Published: 13th October 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Burqa

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two burqa-clad girls were harassed and one of them was even allegedly assaulted after a family looking for two missing girls mistook them as their own. The incident took place under Vittla police station limits on Monday.

According to the police, one girl reportedly left home with her friend following a quarrel. When the family was frantically searching for them, they saw two girls in burqa who resembled the missing girls. Without confirming their identity, they tried to convince them to return home and pulled them by to their hands.

When the girls resisted, a youth slapped one of them. However, the family was in a state of shock when the girls revealed their identity. They immediately apologised. By then, the onlookers took the family to task for harassing the girls. The police reportedly took the youth who beat up the girl into custody. Since the girls refused to complain, no case was registered. Meanwhile, the missing girls were found at Puttur. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp