By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raichur on October 22.

After the convention, which is slated to be held in Ballari on Saturday, the yatra will traverse through Andhra Pradesh for ywo-days and then return to Raichur in Karnataka. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had taken part in the yatra in Mysuru and Priyanka’s entry is likely to boost the morale of the party’s rank and file.

BENGALURU: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to join her brother Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raichur on October 22. After the convention, which is slated to be held in Ballari on Saturday, the yatra will traverse through Andhra Pradesh for ywo-days and then return to Raichur in Karnataka. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had taken part in the yatra in Mysuru and Priyanka’s entry is likely to boost the morale of the party’s rank and file.