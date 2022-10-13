Progress of every individual BJP’s principle: Bommai

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said upliftment of every individual in society is the core idea behind the BJP and the decision to increase the reservation quota for SCs and STs is a testament to this. Reacting to Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad’s call for removal of religion-based reservation for Christians and Muslims, Bommai told reporters that the government will act according to the Constitution.

“Whatever we say must be based on reports, thinking or statistics. The decision to hike the quota for SC, ST communities was based on the report of the Justice Nagamohan Das committee. I will not comment on any individual opinion or statement,” he added.

