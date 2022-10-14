Home States Karnataka

2A reservation: Panchamasali rally in Hukkeri on Oct 21

He requested the CM to hold an all-party meeting and make clear the government’s decision on this issue.  

Published: 14th October 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding reservation, on February 22 | FILE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panchamasalis are upset that the government has repeatedly failed to honour the deadlines set on the issue of Backward 2A reservation. Panchamasali Koodala Sangama Mutt pontiff Basava Jaya Mrtunjaya Swami warned that they will hold a massive rally in Hukkeri in Belagavi district on October 21. He requested the CM to hold an all-party meeting and make clear the government’s decision on this issue.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasalis Hukkeri 2A reservation
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp