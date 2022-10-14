2A reservation: Panchamasali rally in Hukkeri on Oct 21

BENGALURU: Panchamasalis are upset that the government has repeatedly failed to honour the deadlines set on the issue of Backward 2A reservation. Panchamasali Koodala Sangama Mutt pontiff Basava Jaya Mrtunjaya Swami warned that they will hold a massive rally in Hukkeri in Belagavi district on October 21. He requested the CM to hold an all-party meeting and make clear the government’s decision on this issue.
