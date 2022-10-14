Apply online for 1,137 civil constable posts in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has notified a gazette to recruit 1,137 civil police constables to the state police department. Candidates can apply for the post from October 20 to November 21.

As per the notification, 683 male constables, 229 woman constables, 22 third-gender (male) and 10 third-gender (female) constables, 134 male in-service constables, and 57 women in-service constables will be recruited. In the in-service category, provision has been made to recruit one third-gender (male) and one third-gender (female) in-service candidates.

Interested can apply only online by logging in to https://ksp.karnataka.gov.in/ or https://ksp-recruitment.in/ and no applications by person or post will be entertained. Ten days’ time is provided after the last date of receiving applications to make any changes to the application like name, date of birth, and reservation. For more details, candidates shall visit https://ksp.karnataka.gov.in/ or https://ksp-recruitment.in/

