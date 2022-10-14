Home States Karnataka

Assault on RSS workers: Govt to stamp out bad elements

According to a senior police officer, the incident might have broken out after an argument between RSS workers and a group of Muslim youth.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

RSS, RSS flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Reacting sharply to the assault on RSS workers in Haveri, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government would take legal action to stamp out bad elements responsible for the incident. Three RSS workers were allegedly attacked by a group in Rattihalli town of Haveri district on Tuesday night. Police arrested 24 persons, including the head of Anjuman-e-Islam, a Muslim outfit.

Bommai told reporters in Ballari on Thursday that arrangements for the RSS Path Sanchalan had been going on for the past week, and those who went to check the procession route were assaulted on Tuesday night. 

Action was taken only after a video of the incident went viral on social media, in which more than 100 youths were seen attacking RSS workers with sticks. The incident is said to have happened when RSS workers were exploring a possible route for RSS’s Path Sanchalan to be taken out on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident might have broken out after an argument between RSS workers and a group of Muslim youth. Already, police have arrested 24 people and more arrests could be made based of video footage.

