Ballari Congress gears up to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari Congress unit is busy with final preparations to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi at Halakindi village, on the district border, on Friday evening. Rahul is scheduled to spend the night in the village and start the march on Saturday morning to reach Ballari city, where he will address a mega rally at the Municipal Ground. Party leaders and workers are committed to make the march successful as it passes through the district. With the Congress having chosen Ballari for the second rally of the Yatra, they are working relentlessly to bring in more people, and around 3 lakh people are expected to gather. Moreover, the people of Ballari have a special connection with the Gandhis. When AICC president Sonia contested the 1999 general election from Ballari against firebrand BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, the voters gifted her a fabulous victory. The party wants to recall that association and give Rahul Gandhi a grand welcome. ‘BJP DEPENDENT ON BSY’ Konasagara: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the BJP in Karnataka saying the party is totally dependent on BS Yediyurappa to win elections in the state. Siddaramaiah was speaking at the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra here. “Yediyurappaji is everything for the BJP in Karnataka. Without him, it is impossible for the party to campaign in elections,” he said. He said that the State Government, instead of focussing on governance, was concentrating on other issues.