Bommai directs Deputy Commissioners to release rain relief soon

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With heavy rainfall continuing to lash the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners and discussed measures to be taken to mitigate the problems in the affected districts.

The CM instructed the officials to give priority to relief measures and disburse compensation for rain damages at the earliest, apart from taking preventive measures. Assessing the measures taken by the district administrations, Bommai instructed the DCs to visit the rain-hit areas to ensure that there are no lapses or discrepancies -- either in recording the extent of damages to crops and properties, or in taking up relief measures.

The commissioner of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will issue a circular to release additional relief apart from NDRF guidelines for rain damages. “During spot visits, the DCs should issue proper instructions to tahsildars for the distribution of compensation,” he said.

