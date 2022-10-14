Home States Karnataka

Bommai directs Deputy Commissioners to release rain relief soon

The commissioner of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will issue a circular to release additional relief apart from NDRF guidelines for rain damages.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rainfall image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: With heavy rainfall continuing to lash the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners and discussed measures to be taken to mitigate the problems in the affected districts. 

The CM instructed the officials to give priority to relief measures and disburse compensation for rain damages at the earliest, apart from taking preventive measures. Assessing the measures taken by the district administrations, Bommai instructed the DCs to visit the rain-hit areas to ensure that there are no lapses or discrepancies -- either in recording the extent of damages to crops and properties, or in taking up relief measures. 

The commissioner of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will issue a circular to release additional relief apart from NDRF guidelines for rain damages. “During spot visits, the DCs should issue proper instructions to tahsildars for the distribution of compensation,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rainfall Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp