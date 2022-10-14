Home States Karnataka

Five with suspected PFI links held in Mangaluru

According to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, PFI leaders were planning to attack offices of state and central governments on the pretext of protests. 

Popular Front of India (PFI) members sent to four day police custody | Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Five people with suspected direct or indirect links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by the Mangaluru city police in a early morning raid on Thursday. The PFI and its affiliates were recently banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs for five years.

Mohammad Rafeeq of Jokatte, Mohammad Bilal of Kasba Bengre, Mohammad Rafeeq of Ullal, Abbas of Kinya Ullal and Akbar Siddiq were arrested by special police teams around 3.30 am on Thursday. According to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, PFI leaders were planning to attack offices of state and central governments on the pretext of protests. 

