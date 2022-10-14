Hijab row: SC split verdict ray of hope for Udupi petitioners

By Express News Service

UDUPI: With the Supreme Court delivering a split verdict on the hijab pleas and referring the matter to a larger bench, the Udupi-based Association for Protection of Civil Rights has expressed optimism that the final verdict will be in favour of the petitioners.

Forum president Hussain Kodibengre, speaking to the media on behalf of the petitioner girls, said, ‘‘We expect that going forward, the larger bench may pronounce the verdict in our favour. Our advocates are prepared to argue the case before the larger bench.’’

It can be noted that most of the girls who insisted on wearing the hijab inside classroom have discontinued their studies. However, Hussain said the observations made by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has instilled hope for the girls. Justice Dhulia said the foremost question on his mind was the education of the girl child. “We will wait for the final and clear verdict and we have full faith in the judicial system,’’ said Hussain.

Meanwhile, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said for time being, the High Court verdict will continue to be in effect. Bhat is also the chairman of the College Development Committee, PU College for Girls in Udupi, where the hijab row started. Bhat added that students will not be allowed to wear the hijab inside the classroom. The future decision will depend on the final verdict of the Supreme Court, he said.

Bhat said that a majority of Muslim students have no problem sitting inside the classroom without the hijab. “Many Muslims known to me have shared a similar opinion. Those opposing are trying to create trouble in society. Once they called for a bandh, Hindus were upset, following which they restricted Muslims from participating in temple fairs and the halal issue also emerged. Such differences did not exist in society earlier.

I appeal to the students to respect the court’s verdict. Internationally, especially in Iran, we are seeing protests against the Hijab. However, here, we are not asking for a blanket ban of hijab. Dress code inside the classroom should be followed,’’ he added.Udupi SP Akshay M Hakay on Thursday visited the government PU College for Girls and said they have kept a watch to make sure that law and order is not disrupted.

