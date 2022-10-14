Home States Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi votes for Kannada for local business, competitive exams

Stressing the need to give prominence to Kannada, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP and RSS have no love for Kannada.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flanked by opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar wave the national flag in Maralahalli village on Thursday

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

MOLAKALMURU (CHITRADURGA DT): Stressing the need to give prominence to Kannada, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP and RSS have no love for Kannada. Addressing the public during the last street-corner meeting of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the tribal town of Karnataka, he said, “Kannada is seen as a second-class language by BJP and RSS, and this is a dangerous trend.

If this continues, they will face the wrath of Kannadigas in future. Kannada is the first priority for the Congress. There should be independence to conduct business in one’s own language -- Kannada in Karnataka, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, Malayalam in Kerala should get prominence, and Bharat Jodo Yatra is moving ahead with these messages.” 

Rahul stressed the need to conduct competitive examinations in Kannada, and said the language has history, culture and heritage. During his interaction with unemployed youths at Giriyammanahalli village, most of the questions raised were on not being allowed to write competitive exams in Kannada. “In the federal system, there should be freedom to use one’s native language,” he said.

Targeting the state government, Rahul said that thousands of unemployed youths have shared their problems and questioned why they are not getting employment. During Thursday’s padayatra, Rahul Gandhi visited a groundnut plot and found the crop severely damaged due to rain, and vegetables decaying by the roadside. “The BJP should clarify what it has done to protect farmers, and why farmers should pay GST,” he said.

“The people of Karnataka have given us strength and vigour during the Yatra, and Congress MLAs and ticket aspirants are moving with this strength. I have learnt a lot during this journey from Kanyakumari till Molakalmuru,” said Rahul. “This Yatra reflects the culture of India. It is the voice of Basavanna, Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Narayana Guru... We are marching against those who are splitting the country and becoming a threat to unity.”

