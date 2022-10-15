Bharat Jodi Yatra: From peanuts to Buddha statues, it is raining gifts for Rahul Gandhi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Crossing three states in the last 35 days as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been collecting a large number of gifts. So much so that an entire container is now filled up with the gifts he received from the public and Congress leaders and workers.

Art pieces, portraits of Rahul Gandhi and grains, including groundnuts, are safely locked in the container that is following the yatra for over a month. There are 50 such containers that are part of the Yatra to provide accommodation and various facilities to Rahul, a dedicated team of people who have been walking with him from Day 1 from Kanyakumari and the support staff.

In the last 330 km that Rahul has covered in the state, he has been bestowed with gifts and mementoes by his fans and wellwishers. Statues of Buddha and framed photos of Dr BR Ambedkar topped the gift list. He is likely to receive another big horde when he arrives in Ballari and completes the momentous 1,000 km of the journey.

Ballari Rural MLA B Nagendra said that several individuals and organisations in the district have sought permission to felicitate Rahul. “More gifts and mementoes are waiting for our leader. It is a great gesture by him to interact with people and party workers. He welcomes everyone with a smile and it is a great feeling for ground level workers who are the backbone of the party,” he said.

Mohammad Rafique GS, Block Congress Committee president, said Ballari has been the favourite place of Gandhis for many years. “The motto of the yatra is to create harmony among people and we are happy that the main event of the Yatra in Karnataka is being organised in Ballari. Lakhs of people are expected to attend the event on Friday,” he said.

