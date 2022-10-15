Home States Karnataka

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Fit-as-a-fiddle Rahul Gandhi impresses all

Till Friday, Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 1,000 km through four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul walks with supporter, a specially-abled person on Friday

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BALLARI: Walking amidst a large crowd under heavy rainfall as well as in sunny days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s fitness has surprised all. It’s not just party leaders who are unable to keep up with the 52-year-old former Congress president, even his team of yatris say you have to be fit to keep up with him.

Till Friday, Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 1,000 km through four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Photos of Rahul addressing a crowd in Mysuru region amidst heavy rain won many hearts. His vigorous walking, interaction with the crowd and locals is a result of two years of hard work, say yatris accompanying Rahul.

“For the last two years, Rahul was preparing for a unique tour of India, both mentally and physically. Working out and strict diet has kept him fit at this age. He has been walking 20-25 km daily on an average in the last one month. Before embarking on the morning leg of yatra, where Rahul covers about 15 km, he spends 30 minutes in a mobile gym,” said a Congress official.

Besides keeping himself fit, Rahul’s diet is also attracting queries. While sprouts and dry fruits make his morning diet, idli and dosa have been his favourite breakfast items for the last one month. “There is not much change in the diet for Rahul due to the yatra, but the timing of his food intake has changed a bit. He has been eating all dishes he likes, including ice cream for dinner,” the official added.

“We have been walking with Rahul for the last two weeks and it’s a great feeling to keep pace with our leader. We have been planning for the yatra in Ballari for the last three months,” said a Congress worker.
Ballari District Congress President Mohammad Rafiq said party workers are in upbeat mood with their leader arriving in the district.

