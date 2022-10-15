Contaminated water: 23 sick in Jewargi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: 23 residents of Mandeval thanda in Jewargi taluk were admitted to different hospitals in the taluk due to gastroenteritis since Thursday, said Jewargi Taluk Officer Dr Siddu Patil. Dr Patil attributed it to consumption of contaminated water. While 12 people were admitted to Jewargi Taluk Hospital, 3 residents are availing treatment at Mandeval Primary Health Centre. Eight persons have been discharged.

KALABURAGI: 23 residents of Mandeval thanda in Jewargi taluk were admitted to different hospitals in the taluk due to gastroenteritis since Thursday, said Jewargi Taluk Officer Dr Siddu Patil. Dr Patil attributed it to consumption of contaminated water. While 12 people were admitted to Jewargi Taluk Hospital, 3 residents are availing treatment at Mandeval Primary Health Centre. Eight persons have been discharged.