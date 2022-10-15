Home States Karnataka

Contaminated water: 23 sick in Jewargi

Twenty-three residents of Mandeval thanda in Jewargi taluk were admitted to different hospitals in the taluk due to gastroenteritis since Thursday, said Jewargi Taluk Officer Dr Siddu Patil.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:28 AM

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad.

Representational image (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: 23 residents of Mandeval thanda in Jewargi taluk were admitted to different hospitals in the taluk due to gastroenteritis since Thursday, said Jewargi Taluk Officer Dr Siddu Patil. Dr Patil attributed it to consumption of contaminated water. While 12 people were admitted to Jewargi Taluk Hospital, 3 residents are availing treatment at Mandeval Primary Health Centre. Eight persons have been discharged. 

