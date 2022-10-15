Forest dept working to deploy more field staff

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Much against the decision of a recent cabinet sub-committee meeting to clip the staff strength and merge departments, the Karnataka forest department is working on a proposal to place before the government to hire more staff on the ground. At the recent meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced the government’s decision to cancel 2,000 posts in agriculture, horticulture and sericulture departments. It was also decided to reduce the number of posts of senior rank forest officials.

A senior forest department official, not wanting to be named, told TNIE that the department is working on reorganising the entire structure now. The three corporations of the forest department -- forest development corporation, forest industries corporation and cashew corporation -- will be merged into the forest department, he added.

“The present head count is being obtained from each forest circle and it is being compared with what is required. The details of other states will also be taken for comparison. There is a definite need for more staff, especially field-level staffers like watchers, range forest officers and assistant conservators. We are preparing a report on where and how much staff is required,” said the senior department official.

The staff is required not just at prime tiger reserves and sanctuaries, but even at reserve forests and buffer zones. More staff is needed as cases of poaching and encroachment are on the rise. Staff is also needed in anti-poaching camps and elephant corridors, he added.

“The government’s move is to shrink staff as per the 6th Pay Commission and reduce expenditure. But if cases of man-animal conflicts and compensation given in cattle, human and crop loss have to be reduced, the government needs to invest in forest staff and forest protection. At many forest patches, there is a severe shortage of assistant conservators of forests and they are managing large areas.

The plan to abolish the post of ACFs cannot be accepted as they are needed to handle cases filed by the department or against the department apart from ground control,” he said.

BENGALURU: Much against the decision of a recent cabinet sub-committee meeting to clip the staff strength and merge departments, the Karnataka forest department is working on a proposal to place before the government to hire more staff on the ground. At the recent meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced the government’s decision to cancel 2,000 posts in agriculture, horticulture and sericulture departments. It was also decided to reduce the number of posts of senior rank forest officials. A senior forest department official, not wanting to be named, told TNIE that the department is working on reorganising the entire structure now. The three corporations of the forest department -- forest development corporation, forest industries corporation and cashew corporation -- will be merged into the forest department, he added. “The present head count is being obtained from each forest circle and it is being compared with what is required. The details of other states will also be taken for comparison. There is a definite need for more staff, especially field-level staffers like watchers, range forest officers and assistant conservators. We are preparing a report on where and how much staff is required,” said the senior department official. The staff is required not just at prime tiger reserves and sanctuaries, but even at reserve forests and buffer zones. More staff is needed as cases of poaching and encroachment are on the rise. Staff is also needed in anti-poaching camps and elephant corridors, he added. “The government’s move is to shrink staff as per the 6th Pay Commission and reduce expenditure. But if cases of man-animal conflicts and compensation given in cattle, human and crop loss have to be reduced, the government needs to invest in forest staff and forest protection. At many forest patches, there is a severe shortage of assistant conservators of forests and they are managing large areas. The plan to abolish the post of ACFs cannot be accepted as they are needed to handle cases filed by the department or against the department apart from ground control,” he said.