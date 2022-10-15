Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt staffers to donate Rs 80 crore for cow adoption

State government employees have decided to donate over Rs 80 crore to the government’s ‘Punyakoti’ cow adoption scheme.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:23 AM

Cows at the gaushala on the outskirts of the city do not have sufficient fodder as funds dried up during the lockdown

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government employees have decided to donate over Rs 80 crore to the government’s ‘Punyakoti’ cow adoption scheme. While Group A officers are donating Rs 11,000 each, Group B and Group C officers are contributing Rs 4,000 and Rs 400 each, respectively. State Government Employees Association State President C S Shadakshari on Friday handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the employees gesture came in response to an appeal made by the CM in a programme recently. They have requested the government to deduct the amount from their October and November salaries.

The contribution from the employees will come up to Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore. Appreciating the employees’ decision, the CM said over one lakh cows are sheltered in Gausahalas run by the government. He also praised their work during the floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. Bommai said as per his earlier assurance, the government will constitute a pay commission in October to look into the employees’ demand for pay revision.

