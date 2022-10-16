Home States Karnataka

BJP spreading hate, responsible for inflation, corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the rally at the Municipal Ground in Ballari, Rahul alleged that the state government is involved in various scams.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Siddaramaiah, waves to the crowd as the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Ballari on Saturday | D HEMANTH

By Pramodkumar Vaidya and Kiran Balannanavar 
Express News Service

BALLARI:  In a mega rally attended by an estimated 2 lakh people in Ballari as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP-led state government accusing it of being responsible for serious issues like price rise, corruption and unemployment. Addressing the rally at the Municipal Ground in Ballari, Rahul alleged that the state government is involved in various scams.

He said the government has rightly been dubbed as “40 per cent government” as no work is being done without bribe. The Congress leader said that there are 2.5 lakh vacant posts in state government departments and that one should cough up Rs 80 lakh to become a police sub-inspector. Rahul also spoke about the UPA government’s decision to implement Article 371(J) for Kalyana-Karnataka and how it changed the lives of the people in the region.

Several people got government jobs, lakhs of students got admission in institutions and more funds started flowing in for development works, he added. Rahul attacked the ideology of the BJP and RSS and termed it “anti-national”. He said the RSS and BJP are pursuing an ideology of hate and violence, which is an attack on the very essence of the idea of India. The Congress’ ongoing yatra has been taken out to oppose rightist ideology, he said.

Seen the message of love and harmony, says Rahul

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK
Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the
rally in Ballari on Saturday | D HE MANTH

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered 38th day on Saturday and Rahul walked along with other yatris for nine kilometres to reach Ballari city from Hulkund village, where he spent Friday night. The yatra resumed at 6.30 am and party workers and fans were eagerly waiting to walk alongside their leader.

As many as 20 groups of artistes took part in the yatra. Many supporters of the Congress presented various gifts to Rahul. Some even managed to get selfies with their leader. After walking for one and half hours, Rahul took rest in Ballari city before heading for the mega rally held in the Municipal Ground.

Somalingappa Mestri, a resident of Halakundi said, “I have been waiting for the past one week to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi. When I requested for a photo with him, he immediately obliged. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I love the way he interacts with people”.

During his speech at the Municipal Ground, Rahul also said that he did not see an incidence of violence or hate during the yatra. “In fact, people are helping each other whenever there is any difficulty. I have seen the message of love and harmony preached by Lord Basaveshwara, Dr B R Ambedkar and Narayans Guru in the hearts and blood of Kannadigas, which the BJP can never erase,” he said. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took part in the rally.

WHAT’S THE PURPOSE OF BHARAT JODO YATRA, ASKS CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP General Secretary and party in-charge in Karnataka Arun Singh on Saturday hit out at the Congress and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 150 seats and form the government again in the state.

“The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has no meaning. It is just another attempt to relaunch the failed missile called Rahul Gandhi,” the CM said. India is united, and it is making rapid progress on the international level. While the whole world is facing economic recession, India has maintained a minimum GDP of 7 per cent, the CM said and sought to know the purpose behind the yatra. Arun Singh said the BJP will come to power by winning over 150 seats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ballari Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi corruption unemployment price ris
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp