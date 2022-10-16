BJP spreading hate, responsible for inflation, corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Pramodkumar Vaidya and Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In a mega rally attended by an estimated 2 lakh people in Ballari as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP-led state government accusing it of being responsible for serious issues like price rise, corruption and unemployment. Addressing the rally at the Municipal Ground in Ballari, Rahul alleged that the state government is involved in various scams.

He said the government has rightly been dubbed as “40 per cent government” as no work is being done without bribe. The Congress leader said that there are 2.5 lakh vacant posts in state government departments and that one should cough up Rs 80 lakh to become a police sub-inspector. Rahul also spoke about the UPA government’s decision to implement Article 371(J) for Kalyana-Karnataka and how it changed the lives of the people in the region.

Several people got government jobs, lakhs of students got admission in institutions and more funds started flowing in for development works, he added. Rahul attacked the ideology of the BJP and RSS and termed it “anti-national”. He said the RSS and BJP are pursuing an ideology of hate and violence, which is an attack on the very essence of the idea of India. The Congress’ ongoing yatra has been taken out to oppose rightist ideology, he said.

Seen the message of love and harmony, says Rahul

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, DK

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the

rally in Ballari on Saturday | D HE MANTH

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered 38th day on Saturday and Rahul walked along with other yatris for nine kilometres to reach Ballari city from Hulkund village, where he spent Friday night. The yatra resumed at 6.30 am and party workers and fans were eagerly waiting to walk alongside their leader.

As many as 20 groups of artistes took part in the yatra. Many supporters of the Congress presented various gifts to Rahul. Some even managed to get selfies with their leader. After walking for one and half hours, Rahul took rest in Ballari city before heading for the mega rally held in the Municipal Ground.

Somalingappa Mestri, a resident of Halakundi said, “I have been waiting for the past one week to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi. When I requested for a photo with him, he immediately obliged. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I love the way he interacts with people”.

During his speech at the Municipal Ground, Rahul also said that he did not see an incidence of violence or hate during the yatra. “In fact, people are helping each other whenever there is any difficulty. I have seen the message of love and harmony preached by Lord Basaveshwara, Dr B R Ambedkar and Narayans Guru in the hearts and blood of Kannadigas, which the BJP can never erase,” he said. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also took part in the rally.

WHAT’S THE PURPOSE OF BHARAT JODO YATRA, ASKS CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP General Secretary and party in-charge in Karnataka Arun Singh on Saturday hit out at the Congress and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 150 seats and form the government again in the state.

“The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has no meaning. It is just another attempt to relaunch the failed missile called Rahul Gandhi,” the CM said. India is united, and it is making rapid progress on the international level. While the whole world is facing economic recession, India has maintained a minimum GDP of 7 per cent, the CM said and sought to know the purpose behind the yatra. Arun Singh said the BJP will come to power by winning over 150 seats.

