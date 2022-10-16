Home States Karnataka

Bommai will give ‘sweet news’ to cane farmers: Shankar Patil Munenakoppa

We will give them sweet news soon,” he told reporters after a marathon meeting with Raitha Sangha members. 

Published: 16th October 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa in Udupi

Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa in Udupi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sugar and Textiles Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Saturday assured farmers that he will hold a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai soon to decide on increasing the Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane for the 2022-23 season.

“Farmers are demanding an FRP of Rs 5,500 per tonne of cane. This is to ensure that harvesting and transportation should not become a burden on them. We will give them sweet news soon,” he told reporters after a marathon meeting with Raitha Sangha members. 

On complaints of sugar mills exploiting farmers over harvesting and transportation charges and weighing of cane among others, Munenakoppa said he is likely to hold a meeting with the Sugarcane Control Board members on Wednesday to address these issues.

He claimed that both cooperative and private sugar factories have cleared 99.9 per cent of dues to farmers and only Rs 11 crore out of Rs 19,634 crore is pending. Raitha Sangha leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar said they have set a deadline of October 20 for the government to resolve their issues. “Or else, we will give sour news to the government by relaunching our struggle,” he added.  

About 150 Raitha Sangha and farmer leaders, including Sunanda Jayaram and Sunitha Puttannaiah from Mandya and South Indian Sugar Mills Association president Sushma took part in the meeting.

Chaos in meeting
A verbal duel broke out during the meeting when some Raitha Sangha leaders objected to the presence of Kodihalli Chandrashekar, leader of another farmer faction, as he was allegedly involved in a scam. 
Later, commotion ensued when farmers took strong exception to South Indian Sugar Mills Association (SISMA) president Jagadish Gudagunti’s observations that it would be impossible to buy cane at at Rs 3,500 per tonne and sought a government subsidy to buy the machinery. Farmer Nanjundaswamy from Mysuru tried to throw a water bottle at Gudagunti but other leaders thwarted his attempt.

Farmers surround minister
Some farmers surrounded the minister soon after the meeting with their leaders squatting at the minister’s feet. They alleged that the EID Parry factory at Haliyal cheated them in the payment of harvesting and transportation charges. “There was a report and the issue will be fixed by tomorrow (Sunday) morning. However big the owner is, action will be taken if they violate the rules of the government,” the minister promised. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankar Patil Munenakoppa sugarcane Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp