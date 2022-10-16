Digitisation to be must in private colleges soon: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that digitalisation will be mandatory soon in all aided and private colleges across Karnataka. The Education Department is working towards formulating an act to give more open scope for research collaboration and and twinning degrees, to promote decentralisation of education, he said.

Speaking at the Karnataka Education Innovative Conference (KEIC) 2022 on Saturday, he said that emphasis is being given on digitalisation which combined with unified data are some of the major factors involved in a world of modern education. “Digitalisation, which is being implemented in government colleges, will be extended to aided and private colleges also. Unified data and digitalization have become the decisive factors in the world of education and keeping this in mind, the government institutions are working towards digitisation,” he said.

The government should have little to no control over the education sector, and there should be a more open approach, he said. “Our objective is to remove government control on the education sector. We are also working towards implementing an act in this regard,” he said.



