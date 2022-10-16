Home States Karnataka

Digitisation to be must in private colleges soon: Ashwath Narayan

The government should have little to no control over the education sector, and there should be a more open approach, he said.

Published: 16th October 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

This was clarified by Karnataka minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that digitalisation will be mandatory soon in all aided and private colleges across Karnataka. The Education Department is working towards formulating an act to give more open scope for research collaboration and and twinning degrees, to promote decentralisation of education, he said.

Speaking at the Karnataka Education Innovative Conference (KEIC) 2022 on Saturday, he said that emphasis is being given on digitalisation which combined with unified data are some of the major factors involved in a world of modern education. “Digitalisation, which is being implemented in government colleges, will be extended to aided and private colleges also. Unified data and digitalization have become the decisive factors in the world of education and keeping this in mind, the government institutions are working towards digitisation,” he said. 

The government should have little to no control over the education sector, and there should be a more open approach, he said. “Our objective is to remove government control on the education sector. We are also working towards implementing an act in this regard,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp