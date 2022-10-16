Home States Karnataka

Engineering curriculum will change from next yr: VTU VC

He said the rising number of girl graduates is a symbol of India’s growth.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

engineering

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Engineering curriculum will be restructured by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) from the coming academic year, varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar has said. He was speaking at the 6th graduation day of Karnatak Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology here on Saturday. He said that the engineering curriculum will undergo a drastic change to enable students to study the subjects of their interest.

While urging students to keep pace with the changing trend in engineering technology, Vidyashankar said the new phase of life which the students will start after their graduation will pose newer challenges and they should learn to accept them and brighten their career. He said the rising number of girl graduates is a symbol of India’s growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp