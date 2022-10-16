Engineering curriculum will change from next yr: VTU VC

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Engineering curriculum will be restructured by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) from the coming academic year, varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar has said. He was speaking at the 6th graduation day of Karnatak Law Society’s Gogte Institute of Technology here on Saturday. He said that the engineering curriculum will undergo a drastic change to enable students to study the subjects of their interest.

While urging students to keep pace with the changing trend in engineering technology, Vidyashankar said the new phase of life which the students will start after their graduation will pose newer challenges and they should learn to accept them and brighten their career. He said the rising number of girl graduates is a symbol of India’s growth.

