Farmers slow to adopt organic farming: Expert

Farmers are hesitant to shift to organic farming from the conventional methods due to heavy initial investment and low profit yield.

Vegetable vendors at the two-day ‘Organic Mela’, inaugurated in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

Farmers are hesitant to shift to organic farming from the conventional methods due to heavy initial investment and low profit yield. Farmers think of the first two to three years when there is a decline in yield and shrinking profits, but in the long-run, it is as sustainable as the conventional farming methods and more suitable ecologically, said Ravi Kumar, association president, Kumudvathi Organic Vegetables Association, Neelamangala taluk. Ravi, who is also an organic farmer, complained that torrential rain in the state has incurred him losses to the tune of Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 per month since August. He now wishes to take a pause to halt draining his resources for consecutive losses. 

To promote organic farming in the state, a two-day ‘Organic Mela’ was inaugurated in the city on Saturday where 40 stalls from different farmer groups and organic companies were set up. Dr Ramakrishnappa K, Jaivik Krishik society, president, told TNSE that there are only around one lakh organic farmers in Karnataka due to lack of proper guidance, knowledge, regularisation of markets, infrastructure, and no subsidies for organic farmers.

Renowned environmentalist and retired forest department official, Dr AN Yellappa Reddy suggested that the department convene a meeting in October for a master plan to promote basic technology and welfare to ensure social welfare for the farmers in Karnataka. He said the the department should organise seasonal exhibition.

The government’s initiative to promote natural farming should be bolstered as 90 per cent of the farmers still use conventional methods, he said, adding that the farmers should be made aware that for especially for food crops, chemicals are not required, and using it not only causes ecological imbalance but also health hazards.

