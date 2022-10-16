Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC seeks details of convicts by Oct 27

It was also directed that the Registrar (Computers) design the necessary software to keep a track of matters where conviction orders have been passed.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed its Legal Services Committees to ask the Secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities to furnish the details of the accused persons who have been convicted. This was to know if the convicts have filed appeal, if those have been field by a private counsel or counsel appointed by the Legal Services Authority, and if free legal service has been provided to them or not. A division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja directed the Legal Services Authorities to submit the details by October 27, 2022.

It was also directed that the Registrar (Computers) design the necessary software to keep a track of matters where conviction orders have been passed. “The right to appeal in conviction matters is an issue which has a bearing on the life and liberty of the convicts which is safeguarded under Article 21 of the Constitution. The right to appeal being a statutory right is required to be exercised in all criminal matters,” the court said.

The court also directed the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Dharwad, to ascertain and submit a report as to whether free legal service/aid has been provided to an accused who is before the court, and to verify why no appeal has been filed in respect of the accused. The Legal Services Authorities Act has been brought into force, among other reasons, to provide free legal aid to all the convicted. In terms of Section 12 of the Act, the court said that the District Legal Services Authority is required to discharge such functions under the Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp