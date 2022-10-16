Karnataka HC seeks details of convicts by Oct 27

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed its Legal Services Committees to ask the Secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities to furnish the details of the accused persons who have been convicted. This was to know if the convicts have filed appeal, if those have been field by a private counsel or counsel appointed by the Legal Services Authority, and if free legal service has been provided to them or not. A division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja directed the Legal Services Authorities to submit the details by October 27, 2022.

It was also directed that the Registrar (Computers) design the necessary software to keep a track of matters where conviction orders have been passed. “The right to appeal in conviction matters is an issue which has a bearing on the life and liberty of the convicts which is safeguarded under Article 21 of the Constitution. The right to appeal being a statutory right is required to be exercised in all criminal matters,” the court said.

The court also directed the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Dharwad, to ascertain and submit a report as to whether free legal service/aid has been provided to an accused who is before the court, and to verify why no appeal has been filed in respect of the accused. The Legal Services Authorities Act has been brought into force, among other reasons, to provide free legal aid to all the convicted. In terms of Section 12 of the Act, the court said that the District Legal Services Authority is required to discharge such functions under the Act.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed its Legal Services Committees to ask the Secretaries of the District Legal Services Authorities to furnish the details of the accused persons who have been convicted. This was to know if the convicts have filed appeal, if those have been field by a private counsel or counsel appointed by the Legal Services Authority, and if free legal service has been provided to them or not. A division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja directed the Legal Services Authorities to submit the details by October 27, 2022. It was also directed that the Registrar (Computers) design the necessary software to keep a track of matters where conviction orders have been passed. “The right to appeal in conviction matters is an issue which has a bearing on the life and liberty of the convicts which is safeguarded under Article 21 of the Constitution. The right to appeal being a statutory right is required to be exercised in all criminal matters,” the court said. The court also directed the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Dharwad, to ascertain and submit a report as to whether free legal service/aid has been provided to an accused who is before the court, and to verify why no appeal has been filed in respect of the accused. The Legal Services Authorities Act has been brought into force, among other reasons, to provide free legal aid to all the convicted. In terms of Section 12 of the Act, the court said that the District Legal Services Authority is required to discharge such functions under the Act.