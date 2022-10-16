Kore played key role in development of Mumbai-Karnataka: Bommai

BELAGAVI: “Dr Prabhakar Kore is a man of vision who saw yesterday, today and tomorrow. Education and other developments took place in Mumbai-Karnataka region because of the Karnataka Lingayat Education (KLE) society and Dr Kore’s vision,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the Amrit Mahotsava (75th Birthday celebrations) of KLE chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Prabhakar Kore at the district stadium in Belagavi on Saturday, Bommai said, “Dr Prabhakar Kore would have become one of the tallest political leaders in the state if had given time to politics, but he chose to dedicate himself to promote education in North Karnataka. He had taken charge of the KLE Society during a crucial time when the government was on the verge of nationalising educational societies and worked hard for four decades to make KLE one of the leading education societies.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Dr Kore is a ‘Living Institution’ as he has knowledge of every sector. About 1,000 years ago, Lord Basavanna had worked to educate people and brought social reforms in the 21st century. Dr Kore is working to educate and bring social reforms. I salute Dr Kore’s work,” he said.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, said, “Dr Kore has developed the KLE Society into one of the biggest educational hubs with over 290 educational institutes under it.”Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a ‘New India’ is being brought to reality by Dr Kore. Many students from Goa studied in the KLE institutes and are not just serving in Goa, but in other states as well.”

In his presidential remarks, Dr Kore urged the government to construct a ‘Legislators’ Hostel’ (Shasakara Bhavan) near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi and make the SVS functional all time. “The management board of KLE will make policy decisions to provide free medical, engineering education to the children of farmers in the coming days,” he said.

