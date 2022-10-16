Home States Karnataka

Nine dead after head-on collision of KSRTC bus, tempo in Karnataka

In a major accident in Karnataka’s Hassan district, nine pilgrimages died after a tempo traveller and a KSRTC bus collided. 

Published: 16th October 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

The accident involving a milk tanker, a bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Hassan.

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN:  Nine persons including eight women and children were killed on the spot after a head-on collision between the KSRTC bus and a tempo traveller near Chaluvanahalli of Banavara police limits in Karnataka in the early hours of Sunday. 

All people travelling in the tempo were killed. The accident happened when the pilgrims were returning to their hometown on a tempo traveller from the Dharmasthala pilgrimage. The Tempo traveller collided with a bus and a truck.

Hariram Shankar the superintendent of police who visited the spot told The New Indian Express that rash and negligent driving by both drivers led to the accident. The tempo traveller first rammed the KSRTC bus and then hit a milk tanker.

The disease has been identified as Lilavati (49), Chaitra (33), Vandana (20), Bharati (50), Dimpy (12), Tanmai (10), Samarati(11), Druva(2), and Doddaih(50). The seriously injured two persons have been undergoing treatment at HIMS hospital in Hassan. Both the drivers of the Tempo traveller and the KSRTC bus have been absconding.

TAGS
KSRTC bus Karnataka pilgrimages dead
