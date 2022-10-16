Home States Karnataka

SPCA files plaint against Sadhguru over snake display

In the complaint, the members alleged that Sadhguru displayed the snake on October 9 and 10 and the reptile is yet to be handed over to the forest department officials.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev | Nagaraja Gadekal

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Saturday complained to the Chikkaballapura deputy conservator of forests against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, alleging illegal transportation, trapping and display of a rat snake. The snake is listed under Schedule-2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In the complaint, the members alleged that Sadhguru displayed the snake on October 9 and 10 and the reptile is yet to be handed over to the forest department officials. SPCA board member Prithvi Raj CN said that they are not against Sadhguru, but he should be responsible as he has many followers and it should not be taken as an inspiration for others to do the same.

R eacting to this, Ramesh BR, DCF, Chikkaballapura, said that an inquiry has been initiated. Some photographs have also reached the department which when investigated was found to be from Coimbatore, he said. If needed, Sadguru will also be called for an explanation, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadhguru SPCA animal cruelty
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp