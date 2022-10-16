SPCA files plaint against Sadhguru over snake display

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on Saturday complained to the Chikkaballapura deputy conservator of forests against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, alleging illegal transportation, trapping and display of a rat snake. The snake is listed under Schedule-2 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In the complaint, the members alleged that Sadhguru displayed the snake on October 9 and 10 and the reptile is yet to be handed over to the forest department officials. SPCA board member Prithvi Raj CN said that they are not against Sadhguru, but he should be responsible as he has many followers and it should not be taken as an inspiration for others to do the same.

R eacting to this, Ramesh BR, DCF, Chikkaballapura, said that an inquiry has been initiated. Some photographs have also reached the department which when investigated was found to be from Coimbatore, he said. If needed, Sadguru will also be called for an explanation, he added.

