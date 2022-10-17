Contest with Tharoor a friendly fight within Congress family: Kharge 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and AICC presidential hopeful M Mallikarjun Kharge felt that the election is likely to be a friendly fight within the Congress family, and hence, he will never step into a controversy by reacting to his opponent Shashi Tharoor’s remarks that PCC leaders in some states did not cooperate with him during his campaign.

The veteran leader and staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family was addressing reporters on the eve of the polls, slated to be held on Monday, across the country, saying, “The delegates contacted me and my election managers organised meetings. Can I tell them to go to ‘X’ or ‘Y’? This is our organisation, our house and he (Tharoor) also has the right to speak out. But I am a grassroots party worker.”

He reminisced on how he grew from a primary member of the party, to be contesting the AICC presidential polls today. He put forth a chronology of the struggle he claimed to have gone through since childhood, winning the students’ union polls, becoming a labour leader, and being part of a mega rally that the Congress had organised for the then PM Indira Gandhi in 1970.

Meanwhile, he also stated that Sonia Gandhi is experienced about the party’s functioning, having run it for over two decades, Kharge said he will certainly not shy away from taking the Gandhi family’s advice in the interest of strengthening the party, which he claimed was his priority.

“She knows how to unite the party. I believe in collective leadership and consultation,” he clarified. He also alleged that the BJP has no issues raising the Gandhi family’s name, despite the fact that the latter, including first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, contributed immensely.

“Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives. When the party had the mandate, did Sonia or Rahul try to acquire the top post? Instead, they made economist Manmohan Singh the PM and did a lot to uplift the poor through various programmes, including Right to Food, Education, and MNREGA,” he pointed out.

Kharge claimed that under Rahul’s leadership as AICC president, the party had won 6-7 states. “But the BJP toppled governments by misusing statutory institutions. The party booked false cases against those who resisted it, but when the same joined its fold, the BJP absolved them of all charges,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Kharge expressed confidence that the Congress delegates will back him, and he will win the AICC presidential polls comfortably.

Rahul to vote for AICC polls en route

Bengaluru: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote for the AICC presidential polls at a booth set up at the yatra’s campsite in Sanganakallu near Ballari. “There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for the Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates,” he tweeted. ENS

Will support K’taka’s son Kharge: Reddy

Vijayapura: Commenting on the AICC presidential polls, MLA Ramalinga Reddy asserted: “Since senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge hails from Karnataka, state leaders have unanimously decided to support him in the polls.” He reiterated, “The party veterans Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are fighting for the AICC president’s post. Our choice will be Kharge, as he belongs to our state,” asserting that the high command is optimistic. ENS

Changes likely in IYC

Bengaluru: With Mallikarjun Kharge likely to get elected as the AICC president, there are talks about changing the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president too. The incumbent B V Srinivas, who has completed three years, may be replaced by a Congress leader from North India. It may happen after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Rahul Gandhi may pick one of the yatris who have been walking with him, as he or she may have a better understanding of the country, sources said. ENS

