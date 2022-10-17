Home States Karnataka

Cruise-like boats to ferry tourists in Sharavathi

Once the boats are introduced, the travel time will be reduced and vehicular movement and related pollution will be cut down.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To boost tourism, reduce carbon footprint in the pristine Western Ghats and address religious sentiments of the people, for the first time in the state, officials from Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) are introducing cruise-like large boats in the Sharavathi river.

The boats will ferry people from the Talkale dam backwaters to Vadanbail island, allowing visitors to enjoy the beauty of the island and also visit the shrine of Goddess Vadanbail, a popular Jain deity. At present, tourists have to travel nearly 40 km by road to reach the island.

Once the boats are introduced, the travel time will be reduced and vehicular movement and related pollution will be cut down. Vehicles may be completely banned, if need be, officials said. The plan has got the thumbs-up from local residents, officials and panchayat members.

“We can start the operation once KPCL finalises the tenders. Since the dam has water throughout the year, operating the boats will not be a problem. Jetties of can carry 16-40 people. Onboard facilities will also be provided,” JLR Managing Director Manoj Kumar told TNIE. 

Each boat to cost Rs 34 lakh

Tourists will be allowed to board from JLR’s Sharavathi Nature Camp. Each boat will cost around Rs 34
lakh. KPCL Managing Director MS Srikar said it is part of the Jog Development Project and the boat proposal is being given priority at the moment.

The corporation is working on the project and the deck is being built, while utility works will start soon. According to the plan, all developmental and touristrelated works will be completed within two years.

